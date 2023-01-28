The Sea & Learn Foundation starts Create & Learn program 2023

Welcome to Create & Learn

Enhance your creative potential!

The first Create & Learn was a month-long program held in May 2018 with 12 artists of different skills. We are excited to re-launch this program in 2023 with a bit of a different approach!

There will be 4 two-week events in 2023, a total of 20 artists with 5 artists showcased at each event. Whether you hope to learn a new artform or improve a technique or just get together with like-minded people, look forward to four fun, creative events!​

Many crafts traditional to Saba have been incorporated into the program. We hope to be able to link other art forms to traditional Saban practices as well. The artists will also work with Saba’s youth, elderly and disadvantaged adults. Our goal is to inspire a new generation of creativity while reinforcing the values of traditional craftsmanship and art forms.

In 2023, there will be four Create & Learn events, each lasting approximately 10-14 days. The calendar will be updated in the weeks ahead. Stay tuned!​

Event 1: February 22-March 8

Event 2: April 12-26

Event 3: June 18-July 2

Event 4: August 24-September 7

Find out the details of the program HERE.

Sea & Learn Foundation

