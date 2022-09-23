Saba to launch sexual health website on Valentine’s Day

Together with the Ministry of Public Health, Welfare and Sport VWS and Soa Aids Netherlands, the Public Health Department in Saba has been working on establishing a sexual health web-site that applies to the Caribbean context, keeping the context of Saba at the forefront. The Public Health Department aims to break down barriers that prevent residents of Saba from proactively engaging in their sexual health and well-being and normalising the topic, while enabling young people to make desirable, pleasant and safe choices about sexuality.
“In the interest of creating an open conversation on sexual health on Saba, we want to ensure that the citizens of Saba have access to open, factual information relatable to the Saban community. Too often, we must refer people to sexual health websites that are Dutch or American and not reflective of the situation on a small Caribbean island. To bridge this disconnect we need to make an effort to make sexual education as accessible and relevant as possible for our local youth,” members of the Public Health Team said.
The website will be geared toward young people from the ages of 12 to 24 years old, but will be accessible to all persons who arc looking to broaden their knowledge on sexual health. The website will have the name Sabalovin.com, and will tentatively be launched on Valentine’s Day, February 14, 2023.
Over the past few months, there has been very close collaboration with Soa Aids Netherlands in making the ambition of a sexual health website for Saba a reality. The Ministry of VWS has provided financial and technical support for this project and is committed to supporting Saba in providing open, accessible information on sexual health.
Public health nurse Tedisha Gordon is leading the initiative, supported by health promoter Allan Carolina and department head Jane O’Flynn. Communication officer Saskia Matthew and external stakeholders such as Body, Mind & Spirit and Saba Comprehensive School are also collaborating.
