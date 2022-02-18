Saba Medical School poised for growth with presence in Dubai

Saba University School of Medicine (SUSOM), St. Matthew’s University School of Medicine (SMUSOM) in Grand Cayman and Medical University of the Americas (MUA) in Nevis further elevated their commitment to growth and expansion through their participation at the recently concluded ICEF Dubai 2022. ICEF Dubai is the leading student-recruitment networking event for international education institutions recruiting students from the Middle East and North Africa.
The event was held at Jumeirah Emirates Towers in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, February 7-10, with the first three days being hybrid and the fourth virtual only.
Recognising the potential that the Middle East and North Africa regions represent as an attractive source of students, this year, SUSOM, SMUSOM and MUA partnered with ICEF as a gold sponsor of the Dubai event. This is part of the medical schools’ ongoing efforts to expand their network of diverse international student populations and generate awareness of the schools’ programmes.
Students across the three medical schools are provided with the opportunity to achieve advanced medical and veterinary degrees, while being taught using the same integrated curriculum used in medical schools in the United States and Canada offering a seamless pathway for students to become physicians and veterinarians. Graduates are also eligible for medical residency in the US, as all three institutions have a long history of attaining residencies in many specialties. Furthermore, SUSOM, SMUSOM and MUA are fully accredited and have received approvals from the key states of New York, California and Florida.
Representing SUSOM, SMUSOM and MUA at ICEF Dubai 2022, director of international business development Philippe Van Hecke said, “ICEF Dubai is one of the largest and most comprehensive global networking events for the international education industry. I am delighted to have represented SUSOM, SMUSOM and MUA at this event as we look to drive our commitment to further growth in the market.
“Over the four days, the event provided an excellent platform to discuss the schools with agents and representatives from all over the world. Additionally, the event and its seminars helped attendees understand the current international higher education landscape, and how to navigate the present challenges successfully.”
ICEF Dubai 2022 was attended by 510 participants. The event also saw the participation of 321 organisations with representatives from more than 40 countries.
SUSOM, SMUSOM and MUA are part of the Global University Systems’ group of private higher education institutions.
The Daily Herald.