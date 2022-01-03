Saba introduces 500 dollar fine for breaking quarantine or isolation measures

The Public Prosecutor BES, the Police Force BES, and the Public Entity Saba came together today to discuss a joint strategy on enforcing quarantine and isolation measures on Saba.

We have seen a steep incline of the amount of Covid 19 cases on Saba in the past few days. The Public Health Department of the Public Entity has worked hard to trace all contacts and limit the spread of the disease. Many inhabitants of Saba have been adhering well to the new Covid measures as we have moved to Awareness Level 3.

However, a small number of people continue to violate the new measures, putting the public at risk. Most problematic are those breaking or refusing quarantine and isolation measures. Therefore, the Public Prosecutor, KPCN, and the Public Entity would like to warn the public that refusing to quarantine or stay in isolation from today onwards can lead to a fine of up to 500 dollars.

Continued failure to comply can lead to your arrest and prosecution.