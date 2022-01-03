Saba introduces 500 dollar fine for breaking quarantine or isolation measures

January 3, 2022 1 Comment

The Public Prosecutor BES, the Police Force BES, and the Public Entity Saba came together today to discuss a joint strategy on enforcing quarantine and isolation measures on Saba.
We have seen a steep incline of the amount of Covid 19 cases on Saba in the past few days. The Public Health Department of the Public Entity has worked hard to trace all contacts and limit the spread of the disease. Many inhabitants of Saba have been adhering well to the new Covid measures as we have moved to Awareness Level 3.
However, a small number of people continue to violate the new measures, putting the public at risk. Most problematic are those breaking or refusing quarantine and isolation measures. Therefore, the Public Prosecutor, KPCN, and the Public Entity would like to warn the public that refusing to quarantine or stay in isolation from today onwards can lead to a fine of up to 500 dollars.
Continued failure to comply can lead to your arrest and prosecution.
Let’s all work together to keep the virus under control and keep Saba safe.
GIS Saba
Covid-19 update from Island Governor Jonathan Johnson, January 3, 2022
Police report of Friday, 31st of December 2021 until Monday, 3rd of January 2022

One comment

  1. René Caderius van Veen
    January 3, 2022 at 7:05 pm

    How sad that this has been necessary! Shame on all people who are responsible for this !!!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by WordPress | Designed by Saba News team
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved