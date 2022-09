His Majesty the King, Her Majesty Queen Máxima and Crown Princess Amalia will visit the Caribbean part of the Kingdom in late January and early February 2023. For the Princess of Orange, the trip means an introduction to the countries of Curacao, Aruba and St. Maarten and the special municipalities of Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba.

The Royal Family will be accompanied by State Secretary Van Huffelen of Kingdom Relations and Digitalization.

