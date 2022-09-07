Renovation of the Scout’s Place Hotel has started

Work has started for the renovation of the iconic Scout’s Place hotel in Windwardside. The work is part of a large-scale renovation and expansion plan after the complex was purchased by Pensioenfonds Caribisch Nederland (PCN).

According to the Participatiemaatschappij Caribisch Nederland (PMCN), a subsidiary of PCN, a demolition phase is now taking place, before the actual construction phase is started. After an extensive tender procedure, a contractor has now also been found who will realize the project on behalf of the pension fund.

BES Reporter

