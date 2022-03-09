Public Island Council meeting Thursday March 17th, 2022 at 10:00 am

March 9, 2022 Leave a comment

PUBLIC NOTICE

The Island Governor of the Public Entity Saba hereby invites the general public to VIEW the live stream of the  Public Island Council meeting on the Saba Government Facebook page on

Thursday March 17th, 2022 at 10:00 am

The agenda is as follows:

  1. Opening and announcements
  2. Approval of the agenda
  3. Island Council Incoming correspondence list December 11th, 2021 – March 9th, 2022
  4. Approval of the minutes from the Public Island Council meeting on December 20th, 2021
  5. Satel NV
  6. Closing

Sincerely,

The Chairman of the Island Council,

G. A. Johnson M. Ed.

