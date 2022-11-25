Police report of Sunday, the 20th of November until Friday, the 25th of November 2022

On Wednesday, the 23rd of November, a traffic control was held at the Samuel A. Charles Street on Saba from 12:30 PM to 1:30 PM. During the control, it was checked for having a valid driver’s license, valid insurance papers, the condition of the car, and the smoothness of the tires. A total of 30 vehicles were checked. Three people received a verbal warning about the slipperiness of their tires and had to go to the police station on an agreed date to show the new tires in order to avoid a police report.

