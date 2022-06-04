Island Council Member Hemmie van Xanten resigned from WIPM party

On June 1st, Island Council Member Hemmie van Xanten resigned from the political party WIPM. He communicated this to the Sabans through a Whatapp message. It reads:

“Dear People of Saba and especially to my constituency,

On June 1st, I officially informed the Governor of the Public Entity Saba, Mr. Jonathan Johnson, that I no longer will be an island council member, representing the political party WIPM.

From June 1st, I have resigned as a party member of the WIPM and will continue to serve my term without any affiliation with a political group or party.

The reason for my resignation is mainly based on the fact that the functioning of the party does not meet my expectation of running a professional political party.

Maybe because my cultural background differs, maybe because of my professional experience as a school director worldwide. But if this is the norm and has been the norm over the past decennia, I will respect this, but I do not agree with it and therefore have resigned as a party member.

To me, the future looks bright and open to numerous possibilities. I will continue to serve my term on the Island Council in the interest of all Sabans and will be open to any advice, support, or criticism.

Believe me, I don’t know it all, but together we all know a lot. Equality and prosperity.

Hemmie”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

