Boomerang is Saba’s new circular shop in Windwardside

Boomerang, the newest storefront in Windwardside, Saba had its Grand Opening on Earth Day, April 22nd. Justin Simmons-de Jong performed the opening with the cutting of the ribbon, assisted by owners Debbie Verdult and Terri Bakker.

Located on Pasture Street, inside Pete’s Cottage, the exciting new circular shop offers a wide range of pre-loved clothing, household items, other accessories, materials, and services as well as upcycled items. The opening of Boomerang is a welcome addition to the island’s growing entrepreneurial market.

The local community gathered with enthusiasm outside the gate prior to the opening, many expressing their excitement to have a new option for sustainable shopping. The circular shop already has quite a following with those conscious shoppers looking for one-of-a-kind items at a fraction of the cost. During the ribbon cutting, Boomerang invited both locals and visitors to visit frequently, as their inventory is constantly updating.

Boomerang is founded on and operates on its commitment to sustainability and ethical consumerism, particularly with a focus on reducing the amount of waste being exported off the island, and extending the life-cycle of furniture, clothing, and other goods. By offering the Saban community gently used items at reasonable prices, Boomerang is encouraging customers to shop sustainably and help reduce their carbon footprint.

In addition to procuring local products, Boomerang collaborates with people and businesses overseas to obtain unique or rare products for the shop as well as for customers who have requested items through Boomerang’s “Wishlist”. The Wishlist initiative not only helps customers find their desired items at a lower cost, but also ensures that they receive high-quality products. Boomerang takes pride in providing such services to its customers.

Boomerang presents itself as a refreshing alternative in a world where speed and material consumption are the norms. The store advocates for sustainability, ethical consumerism, and community involvement, which in turn helps to create a brighter and more sustainable future for Saba and beyond. By providing quality products at affordable prices and being environmentally responsible, Boomerang will undoubtedly become a popular destination for shoppers in Saba and a positive influence in the community for many years to come.

