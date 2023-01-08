2023: Minimum wages and premium percentage social security

Summay:
- As of 1 January 2023, the cabinet will increase the minimum wage for Bonaire by 18.2 percent, for Saba by 15 percent and St Eustatius by 14.3 percent.
- This gives employees who earn the minimum wage about 180 dollars a month.
- For a worker of 21 years or older, this amounts to:
– 1,236 dollars per month on Bonaire
– 1,446 dollars on St. Eustatius
– 1,434 dollars on Saba
- The tax-free allowance will also be increased by 40 percent.
On all income up to 17,352 dollars, people on Bonaire, Saba and Statia do not have to pay income tax.
