ZVK: No medical referrals from Caribbean Netherlands for now

Aruba, Curacao, St. Maarten and Colombia have closed their airspace to passenger transport from the islands of the Caribbean Netherlands due to the increasing crisis surrounding the coronavirus COV1D-19.

Passengers from Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba are cur­rently not admitted to Aruba, Curacao, St. Maarten or Co­lombia unless they reside there.

Elective medical referrals (medical care of a non-life­threatening nature) are therefore suspended until further notice. Acute medical emergency referrals from Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba will continue to Curacao, Aruba and St. Maarten. Oncology and dialysis treatments are consid­ered acute care and referrals will continue as planned to Curacao, Aruba and St. Maarten.

“As soon as elective medical treatments may be performed again, insured persons who are awaiting medical treatment will be notified via their referring doctor. Due to the in­creased pressure on our medical facilities, we kindly re­quest our insured persons to only call the clinics in case of an emergency,” said the Health Insurance Office ZVK. ZVK and the various hospitals in the region are in con­stant consultation with the Ministry of Health, Welfare and Sport VWS looking for alternative solutions.

“We hope for your understanding and cooperation in this situation,” concluded ZVK.

The Daily Herald.