ZVK clients from Statia referred to Saba for optometrist support

For the first time since the existence of the Health Insurance Office Caribbean Netherlands (ZVK), on Tuesday March 10th, 2020 a number of medical referrals have taken place from St. Eustatius to Saba.

This concerns medical referrals of insured persons who visited an optometrist for eye measurements, among other things. ZVK is currently looking for structural solutions for this type of care which insured persons of the Caribbean Netherlands islands are entitled to.

As is known, ZVK makes it possible for insured persons to be medically dispatched for (advanced) specialist care outside of their residing island. These are destinations such as St. Maarten / St. Martin, Aruba, Bonaire, Curacao, Colombia, Guadeloupe and the Netherlands. Never before have medical referrals taken place from St. Eustatius to Saba.

In the coming days, several special flights from St. Eustatius to Saba will be organized by ZVK. This, with the main objective to eliminate the waiting lists for optometry / opticians, by making quality care accessible and efficient.

For more information, insured persons can contact ZVK via telephone +599 715 8899 or e-mail: info@zorgverzkeringskantoor.nl.

RCN