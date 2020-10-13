Yearly publication “Trends in the Caribbean Netherlands 2020” focuses on 10 years Caribbean Netherlands

Trends in the Netherlands offers important data on the economy and society of the Caribbean Netherlands. This year this is a special edition, as it is 10 years ago that Bonaire, Saba and St. Eustatius became special municipalities of the Netherlands. Statistics Netherlands (CBS) therefore also has been producing statistics on the Caribbean Netherlands for ten years.

What has happened in the last 10 years on the islands with regards to the population, the economy, tourism or prices?

“Between 2011 and 2019, the number of residents on Bonaire has grown annually with an average of 900 people”

“In 2018, the wages of female employees on Saba were 17% lower than those of male employees. In 2011 the difference was 23% ”

“Between 2010 and 2019, consumer prices on St. Eustatius have increased by 25.1%. This is an average increase of 2.5% per year ”

This and a wide range of useful statistics are included in the new CBS publication, available electronically to the public through the following link: www.cbs.nl/caribischnederland.

Hard copy

The hard copy will soon be available at our office on Bonaire. Would you like to receive a hard copy? Let us know, by emailing us your name and address via email: caribischnederland@cbs.nl

