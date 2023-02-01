Wuite’s social minimum motion gets broad support

The Second Chamber of the Dutch Parliament on Tuesday adopted the motion about establishing a realistic social minimum for Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba of Member of Parliament (MP) Jorien Wuite of the Democratic Party D66 with broad support.
Wuite presented the motion, co-signed by Don Ceder of the ChristianUnion and Sylvana Simons of the BIJ1 party, during a so-called two-minute debate last Thursday where Minister for Poverty Policy, Participation and Pensions Carola Schouten and State Secretary for Kingdom Relations and Digitisation Alexandra van Huffelen were present.
Wuite’s motion asked government to inform the Second Chamber in a timely manner about the findings of the soon to-be-established committee that will review the social minimum.
The motion also asked for a government reaction to the findings, to indicate the different scenarios and give a timeframe as to the implementation of a realistic social minimum for the Caribbean Netherlands. Thirteen parties in the Second Chamber, one group and two individual MPs supported Wuite’s motion, representing a broad majority. Minister Schouten did not object to the motion during the debate last week. She said that she had already promised Parliament that the social minimum committee would be installed per March 1 and that it remained her intention to realise a social minimum for the Caribbean Netherlands as soon as possible.
A second motion, submitted last Thursday by Simons, was not voted on. Simons on Tuesday asked that her motion, in which she asked government to further increase the social allowances in the Caribbean Netherlands in 2023 to a realistic social minimum, be withdrawn.
During last week’s debate, Simons complimented Minister Schouten for raising the legal minimum wage and the social allowances on the islands per January 1, but said that this was not enough. Simons did not state a reason why she retracted her motion.
