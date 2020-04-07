World Health Day address by Commisioner of Public Health, Rolando Wilson

Today throughout the world, we are commemorating World Health Day, which was proclaimed by the World Health Organization in 1948. The theme chosen could not have come at a better time when Nurses and Midwives are being put to the test and challenged with this Covid-19 pandemic.

On this special day as Commissioner of Public Health here on Saba, I must salute our nurses for the excellent job that they carry out daily. We are at crossroads in our development, which is testing the role of the nurses. We must thank the Almighty that here at home, we have not been faced with the virus yet.

April 7th is the day to celebrate the work of the nurses and midwives and remind all of us of the critical role they play in keeping all of us healthy and safe. Nurses and other health care workers are on the front line of this COVID 19 pandemic. They are supposed to provide high-quality treatment and care. Nurses are called upon to address the fear and respond to the many questions in some cases. Nurses are called upon to collect data for clinical studies.

What would we all do without having well-qualified nurses?

The island Government of which I am part of is pleased and proud of the health care system that we have on our little island, and we are very much thankful for the support of the National Government in the Netherlands for their invaluable contributions. With this Covid-19 pandemic, it is not an easy task or undertaking, but I am very much convinced that our nurses will be able to render the services required of them.

Permit me to congratulate and thank all stakeholders in the health care sector on this special day.

GIS Saba.