World Day of Play: parent and child play together at Cove Bay

UNICEF Netherlands asks the communities of Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba to pay attention to the World Day of Play on Sunday, May 28. Playing with children is an important basis for the development of every child. On Saba, children’s rights organization UNICEF is joining forces with the Child Focus Foundation. With a ‘Family and Community Fun Day’ at Cove Bay, children are encouraged to spend time together with their parents/caretakers to participate in various activities.



‘Family and Community Fun Day’

The ‘Family and Community Fun Day’ starts at Cove Bay at 10 am until 1 pm and offers a physical, creative, and educational program for children aged 4-12. Parents and children are invited to join. Posters and flyers have been distributed on Saba and information can be found on the Facebook channels of UNICEF Dutch Caribbean and Child Focus.

“We see the World Day of Play as a great opportunity to spend quality time as a family in a playful way. The community day gives parents and children the opportunity to play together in, among other things, a bouncy castle and making happy stones,” said Suzanne Guido-Peterson, Assistant Project Leader at Child Focus.

Development of a child

Playing together at a young age can lead to more self-confidence later and allows children to develop their talents. Schools, associations and church communities can also participate in addition to parents, caretakers and relatives and contribute to the World Day of Play. This can be done, for example, by creating fun activities and actions for the children in the classroom, or that they can do at home or in a group. The more attention, the more playtime and fun.

Collaboration

The World Day of Play is established in collaboration with the Public Entities of Bonaire, St. Eustatius, and Saba and is part of UNICEF’s BES program made possible by the Ministry of the Interior and Kingdom Relations. On Saba, this year there is a collaboration with Child Focus Foundation.

GIS

Share this: Print

Email

WhatsApp

Twitter

Facebook

