Work to start on the roll-on, roll-off ramp at the harbor

Starting from Wednesday, November 4th, after the cargo boats leave, work will begin on the ramp used to load and offload the cargo boats.

The ramp in deteriorating condition as the rebar (reinforced steel) is lifting out of the concrete, making the ramp less stable and causing damage to the cargo boats will get some much-needed renovation in the coming weeks.

The upgrade scheduled for two weeks will include reinforcing the concrete and adding train tracks. The train tracks are durable and will minimize the constant scraping of the ramp when the boats dock.

During the work, boats will not be able to dock, and we advise business owners to order enough supplies for this period.

Use of the ramp will resume on Wednesday, November 18th.

GIS.