Women’s Breast Cancer Info Session – September 2nd

The past year and ongoing pandemic have been a powerful reminder that we are all in this together and our actions have the power to protect the most vulnerable among us in a big way. The same holds true for women with breast cancer.

On September 2nd, 2021 at 5 pm at the Eugenius Johnson Center join the Dept of Community Development and Saba Cares for our Breast Cancer Awareness Info Session led by Dr. Willemijn van Leeuwen, Nurse Naomi Wilson, and Director of Saba Cares, Judith Meijer.

This info session will give you the opportunity to be informed, ask questions, gather important info, and gain insight into the lives of women battling breast & reproductive cancers.

The launch of the peer-led support group for women who have survived or are suffering from breast cancer will also be announced during the session.