WIPM appoints members for Central Committee, Presidium

In keeping with the procedures outlined in the Rules of Order for the Is­land Council of the public entity Saba, the faction of the Windward Islands Peo­ple’s Movement (WIPM) informed Island Governor Jonathan Johnson, in his capacity as chairman of the Island Council, in a letter of Wednesday, May 17, about the appointments of mem­bers of the WIPM faction in the Central Committee, as well as the Presidium.

In the letter, WIPM, which holds the majority in the Island Council with three seats, informed the governor that Elsa Peterson will take up the position as chair of the Central Committee and that Rolando Wilson will be the vice chair of the commit­tee in her absence.

The Central Committee is where discussions on various legislative topics takes place prior to being voted on in the Island Council.

The governor was further informed that Vito Charles will be the faction leader of the WIPM and will represent the party in the Presidium. Peterson has been appointed as acting faction leader and will sit in the presidium when Charles cannot be present.

The Presidium is where ad­ministrative matters are dis­cussed, as well as decisions made about which topics will be on the agenda for Island Council meetings. The island Governor, the Registrar and faction leader of Party for Progress, Equality and Pros­perity (PEP) Saskia Matthew are also present in meetings of the Presidium.

The Daily Herald.

Share this: Print

Email

WhatsApp

Twitter

Facebook

