Winair updates its booking system: no bookings October 12-13

Winair announces that on October 13, 2020 the company will migrate to a new and future proof reservation system! This new system will allow themto provide our customers more advanced service and communication features.

To ensure a smooth transition and migration their systems will be down for a short period, as follows;

October 10, 2020 – Online Check in will be disabled;

October 12, 2020 at 1pm – Online booking on this website will be closed;

October 12, 2020 at 4pm – All flights will be closed for booking – no sales will be possible during this period;

October 13, 2020 at 6am – flights will be re-opened in our new system for GDS’s and Booking in our Sales office;

October 13, 2020 at 8am – Online booking on this website will be re-opened.

The new Reservation System is provide by HITIT, one of the leading Airline IT Solution providers and the first company to be certificated at level 4 of IATA’s latest ‘New Distribution Capability’ certification program. HITIT offers highly flexible Passenger Oriented Solutions that will greatly enhance our customers booking and communication experience.

We at WINAIR and our partners at hitit.com are working tirelessly to transition to this new reservation system without any inconvenience for our customer. However, if you have any questions about this migration and your booking, please send an email to customersupport@fly-winair.com

Winair