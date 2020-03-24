Winair suspends office and flight operations

Windward Islands Airways International Winair announced on Monday that it has suspended flights until April 6, and its main office will be closed until further notice.

Winair has discontinued all scheduled flights until April 6. However, the airline said it still “has the ability to perform char­ter services seven days a week from 8:00am to 5:00pm, provided that the current protocols permit the requested flight.”

As of Tuesday, March 24, Winair’s main office will be closed until further notice. This is “in keeping with EOC [Emergency Operations Center —Ed.] protocol of social distancing.” However, the airline’s call centre will be open from 8:00am to 5:00pm every day, if conditions remain un­changed.

“As the current COVID-19 situation is very fluid, please be advised that changes may occur at any time. Regularly check our website and Facebook pages, where we will up­date the public of any changes that may occur.

“We also would like to give our customers peace of mind; the value of your ticket is safe. If you had a flight scheduled during this period, you will receive a voucher for future travel. Take your time to reorganise your travel plans as you have a whole year to decide when to use it,” said Winair.

Persons may contact the airline via tel. +1-721-545-4237 or by sending an e-mail to reservations@fly-winair.com. Persons can also visit Winair’s website

www.fly-winair.sx.

The Daily Herald.