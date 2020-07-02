Winair returns to commercial flights

Windward Islands Airways International Winair has resumed flying to some of its destinations on a limited basis, starting today, Thursday. The airline’s commercial flights have been grounded since late March due to the COVID-19 crisis and related travel restrictions.

Starting today, the airline will have four direct flights per week to both Curaçao and Aruba.

Winair will fly to St. Barths five days per week as of Sunday, July 5.

As of Monday, July 6, the airline will operate two direct flights per day, five days per week, to Saba, St. Eustatius and Antigua.

“We do urge our customers to ensure they are aware of the entry requirements of their destination and ensure full compliance. Other destinations are pending approval from respective authorities. Further schedule updates will be added once available,” said Winair in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

Winair said in late June that its sanitation protocols have been adjusted to accommodate this reopening.

“Winair has trained teams ready to ensure all aircraft that we use or serve receive specialised sanitation services. Every aircraft will be sanitised prior to passenger boarding.

“Our teams will be focusing on touch points on board aircraft. Seat belts, tray tables, overhead bins, door handles, arm rests, safety cards, windows and other surfaces are thoroughly cleaned with specialised disinfectant and wiped clean. Upholstery and carpets are misted with the disinfectant as well. For aircraft that have a galley and/or lavatory, specialised disinfectant procedures are applied.

“Winair performs these sanitation services using approved broad-spectrum disinfectant products. The teams are outfitted with protective gear, and single-use or disposable wipes are used,” said the airline.

The Daily Herald.