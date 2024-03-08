WINAIR offer direct flights to Martinique from April 1st

Offering convenient options for both business and leisure travelers, this expansion further solidifies Winair’s commitment to regional connectivity. Customers from Martinique can now connect to many destinations with just one stop at Princess Juliana International Airport St. Maarten. Winair connects Martinique to St. Barth, Antigua, St. Kitts, British Virgin Islands, and many destinations in the United States and Canada, all on the same day.

Winair CEO Hans van de Velde states; “We are very happy that with this new connection, we open a route that is important for the inhabitants of the French part of St. Maarten and St. Barths. This way, we connect three French destinations seamlessly and comfortably with our modern ATR aircraft.”

The new flight schedule will operate as follows:

• Wednesdays & Sundays: SXM – FDF (16:30 – 17:45), FDF – DOM (18:15 – 19:00)

• Thursdays & Mondays: DOM – FDF (07:30 – 08:15), FDF – SXM (08:45 – 10:00)