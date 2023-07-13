WINAIR Launches Inaugural Flight to Curaçao and Aruba with new ATR-500 Aircraft

July 13, 2023 Leave a comment

WINAIR announced the launch of its inaugural flight to Curaçao and Aruba this Friday July 14, 2023, utilizing their new ATR-500 series aircraft. This remarkable milestone marks a significant achievement for WINAIR, as it introduces a new level of comfort and luxury to their customers. In addition, WINAIR is now able to offer transportation between Curaçao – Aruba, Curaçao -Bonaire, Complementing these services and for further expansion, WINAIR will be receiving a second ATR aircraft in the next several months.

WINAIR’s ATR-500 aircraft.

The ATR-500, adorned in Winair’s livery, boasts a brand-new interior with 48 comfortable leather seats, and a remarkable crew dedicated primarily to your safety and comfort. This aircraft sets a new standard for travel in the Caribbean Region.

WINAIR

 

 

Approved 2022 Year Report reconfirms Saba’s strong financial management
Sale of tobacco and related products to minors prohibited on Saba

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by WordPress | Designed by Saba News team
© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved

Saba News