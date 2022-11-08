Winair & jetBlue have codeshare agreement from November 10th

Winair will enter into a codeshare agreement with American JetBlue as of 10 November. This makes it easier for travelers to transfer from one airline to another under one booking and one baggage drop-off at the departure airport.

With the agreement, the destinations of both airlines can be booked on each other’s websites and apps. From Winair’s base at Princess Juliana International Airport, the airline from Sint Maarten flies to 12 different destinations in the Caribbean.

JetBlue flies from New York JFK and Fort Lauderdale year-round to Sint Maarten. Boston and New York Newark are seasonal routes.

