Winair introduces Advanced Check service in at SXM

Windward Islands Airways International, Winair, has announced it will be rolling out an advance check-in service at its Philipsburg sales office starting on Monday, February 10.

“With this advance check-in service, Winair will provide its customers the opportunity to check-in their luggage and receive their boarding passes one day in advance. This service will allow our customers to bypass the check-in process and proceed directly to the gate upon arriving at the airport on the day of their departure, reducing the time our customers time spent at the airport,” said the airline in a process release on Thursday.

According to Winair, the advance check-in service will be available on all Winair flights, except for code share flights to Dominica, Guadeloupe and San Juan. “We encourage our customers to make use of this new service, which will greatly reduce time spent at the airport and you can proceed directly to the departure gate,” said Winair chief executive officer (CEO) and President Michael Cleaver.

‘As proud local airline, we are constantly looking for ways to add value for our customers. This new service is a testament to this.” he said. ‘The advance check-in service will be available from 8:00am to 5:00pm Mondays through Saturdays. The service will not be available on Sunday. The service will also be offered free of charge for the first 30 days. “After this period, a fee will be applicable,” according to the press release.

For more information and requirements, persons are asked to visit Winair’s website at www.fly-winair.sx.

The Daily Herald