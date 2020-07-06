Winair drops Saba, Statia flights as it begins limited commercial operations

Windward Islands Airways International Winair resumed its limited commercial operations on Saturday with a flight to Curaçao and Aruba. The resumption was earlier announced for Thursday, July 2, but was pushed back to Saturday.

The airline will have four direct flights per week to both Curaçao and Aruba.

Winair will also fly to St. Barths five days per week and will operate two direct flights per day on five days per week to Antigua.

The airline announced on Facebook on Wednesday, July 1, that it would also resume services to St. Eustatius and Saba. However, these plans were scrapped, as the islands have decided to keep their borders closed to St. Maarten.

“Due to continued restrictions imposed, flights to Saba and St. Eustatius from St. Maarten are deferred until further notice,” said the airline in a Facebook post on Friday.

“Winair will reopen additional destinations from St. Maarten when our individual island partners reopen to commercial air traffic. … We do advise our customers to review country St. Maarten’s COVID-19 website, and the websites of the country you will travel to, ensuring you have complied with required protocols for entry and re-entry into your desired destination.

“This achievement would not have been possible without close cooperation and collaboration with our partners in St. Maarten and the region, [and – Ed.] Winair’s dedicated team of employees in St. Maarten who have been always on the front lines to provide relief flights, repatriation flights and emergency flights,” said the airline in a press release on Sunday.

Winair said it can operate charter flights given proper authorisation. Persons requesting charter services are asked to contact the airline’s Reservations Department.

The Daily Herald.