Winair announces day tripper fares of $ 140 from SXM

Press release Winair:

WINAIR is pleased to announce the resumption of the “Day Tripper Fare“ to both Saba and Statia.

With the operational cutbacks that occurred post-COVID, service to Saba and Statia was reduced due to diminished demand which greatly reduced WINAIR’s seat capacity throughout our entire route network. With the lifting of all COVID Travel restrictions customer confidence and demand is returning to our region.

WINAIR has increased service to Saba/Statia effective March 7/8 by three weekly flights which in addition to the current operating schedule of two daily flights to each Island a 21% capacity increase.

With this additional capacity, we hope to encourage visitors from St. Maarten to visit these destinations for the day for a taste of our sister islands. For this reason, and with the assistance of Princess Juliana International Airport( PJIAE) WINAIR will offer Day Tripper Fares* of $152.15 USD Round Trip to Statia and $140.00 USD Round trip to Saba. Limited seats are available, and rules and restrictions apply.

Winair does not announce that such fares will also be available from Saba.

Although WINAIR suggested that the day tripper tickets could be booked from March 6, the option was not yet available on their site.

The “normal” ticket price from Saba to St. Maarten for a day-return ticket is $ 253 with check-in luggage.

Share this: Print

Email

WhatsApp

Twitter

Facebook

