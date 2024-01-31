WINAIR and PJIA team up for Day Trip Specials to Saba and Statia

Get ready to elevate your Caribbean experience, Winair is happy to announce an exciting partnership with Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA), bringing you exclusive day trip specials!
PJIA has lowered taxes to an exceptional $10 for Saba and Statia, and $20 for St. Barth, allowing travelers to enjoy more Caribbean for less.
Key Details of the Day Trip Special:
➞ Fares: $79 to Saba and Statia, (taxes included)
➞ $99 to St. Barth (taxes included)
➞ Travel Period: February 1st to July 31st
➞ Conditions: Same Day trips only; applicable to flights departing SXM before 11 am and returning after 4 pm. Further conditions apply*
You can book these special day trip fares via https://winair.sx, or our Winair sales office on the Airport Road #69, Simpson Bay, St. Maarten.