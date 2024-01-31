WINAIR and PJIA team up for Day Trip Specials to Saba and Statia

, you can embark on an adventure from St. Maarten to Saba or Statia for just $79 or indulge in the luxury of St. Barth for only $99, inclusive of taxes.

PJIA has lowered taxes to an exceptional $10 for Saba and Statia, and $20 for St. Barth, allowing travelers to enjoy more Caribbean for less.

Key Details of the Day Trip Special:

➞ Fares: $79 to Saba and Statia, (taxes included)

➞ $99 to St. Barth (taxes included)

➞ Travel Period: February 1st to July 31st

➞ Conditions: Same Day trips only; applicable to flights departing SXM before 11 am and returning after 4 pm. Further conditions apply*

You can book these special day trip fares via https://winair.sx, or our Winair sales office on the Airport Road #69, Simpson Bay, St. Maarten.