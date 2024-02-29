WINAIR and PJIA celebrate success of Day Trip Specials

Windward Islands Airways International WINAIR and Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA) are reaping remarkable success with their collaborative Day Trip Specials. Since its launch just a month ago, the programme has already secured over 500 bookings, signalling a strong demand for island-hopping adventures.
The Day Trip Specials offer special fares starting at US $79 to Saba and St. Eustatius, and $99 to St. Barths (taxes included), made possible through the partnership with PJIA, which provides special airport tax rates.
WINAIR’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Hans van de Velde expressed satisfaction with the early surge in reservations, highlighting the programme’s attractive combination of affordability and convenience. He emphasised the benefits not only for customers seeking diverse experiences but also for St. Maarten as a whole, enhancing its appeal as a tourism hub by providing easy access to neighbouring destinations.
Brian Mingo, CEO of the airport’s operating company PJIAE, echoed the sentiment, emphasising the initiative’s positive impact on adventurous travellers and local stakeholders, driving additional economic activity for the islands and local businesses.
Beyond benefiting St.Maarten, the programme also creates a positive ripple effect on the visited islands by increasing tourist traffic and injecting valuable economic resources into their communities. This supports local businesses, artisans and cultural experiences, enriching the overall tourism experience.
Customers eager to seize this limited-time offer are encouraged to book their Day Trip Special by July 31 at www.winair.sx/deals.
