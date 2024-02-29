WINAIR and PJIA celebrate success of Day Trip Specials

Wind­ward Islands Airways In­ternational WINAIR and Princess Juliana Interna­tional Airport (PJIA) are reaping remarkable success with their collaborative Day Trip Specials. Since its launch just a month ago, the programme has already secured over 500 bookings, signalling a strong demand for island-hopping adven­tures.

The Day Trip Specials of­fer special fares starting at US $79 to Saba and St. Eustatius, and $99 to St. Barths (taxes included), made possible through the partnership with PJIA, which provides special air­port tax rates.

WINAIR’s Chief Execu­tive Officer (CEO) Hans van de Velde expressed satisfaction with the early surge in reservations, high­lighting the programme’s attractive combination of affordability and conve­nience. He emphasised the benefits not only for customers seeking diverse experiences but also for St. Maarten as a whole, enhancing its appeal as a tourism hub by providing easy access to neighbouring destinations.

Brian Mingo, CEO of the airport’s operating compa­ny PJIAE, echoed the sen­timent, emphasising the ini­tiative’s positive impact on adventurous travellers and local stakeholders, driving additional economic activ­ity for the islands and local businesses.

Beyond benefiting St.Maarten, the programme also creates a positive ripple effect on the visited islands by increasing tourist traffic and injecting valuable eco­nomic resources into their communities. This supports local businesses, artisans and cultural experiences, enriching the overall tour­ism experience.

Customers eager to seize this limited-time offer are encouraged to book their Day Trip Special by July 31 at www.winair.sx/deals.

The Daily Herald.

