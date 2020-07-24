Winair adds flight to Statia, drops some flights to Saba

Windward Islands Airways International Winair has added a weekly service to St. Eustatius and dropped two of the three weekly services to Saba, the airline announced in a press release on Thursday. Winair’s itinerary to Antigua and St. Barths remains unchanged, with flights scheduled five days per week.
The airline announced last week that it had indefinitely suspended its Statia flights due to the Statia government’s revised admittance policy, which elevated St. Maarten from a low-risk country to a medium-risk country.
Winair said it has added a weekly flight to Statia “in keeping with the most recent protocols.” Winair will now operate two flights to Statia on Fridays only.
Winair dropped its Monday and Thursday services to Saba, which was expected since the Saba government announced on Tuesday that it has re-imposed a mandatory two-week quarantine on passengers travelling to the island from St. Maarten. The airline will still operate two flights to Saba on Fridays.
“These services will offer travellers of both Saba and St. Eustatius the ability to visit St. Maarten for day trips, medical needs, etcetera. These flights also offer connections to Europe via [Royal Dutch Airlines — Ed.] KLM flights and other airlines serving St. Maarten.
“The COVID-19 protocols for Saba and St. Eustatius are currently similar and do not allow touristic visitors, causing limited demand. With these limited services, Saba and St. Eustatius enjoy connectivity to St. Maarten in these difficult times.
“Our customers are advised to ensure they reference the local governments’ entry requirements for departure and re-entry into their respective travel destinations. On Winair’s website you will find the links to the respective protocols and requirements.
“Winair remains grateful to our customers for their confidence and patronage in these difficult times. Our Winair team is committed to ensure safe and reliable service,” said the airline on Thursday.
The Daily Herald.