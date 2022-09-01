WIB bank reorganizes its structure – Clients will be informed on the impact

Before the end of this year, the Windward Islands Bank (WIB) locations in St. Maarten will merge with and into Maduro and Curiel’s Bank (MCB), while WIB St. Eustatius will continue as a branch of Maduro and Curiel’s Bank (Bonaire) NV.

WIB said in a press statement that it is planned that The Windward Islands Bank Ltd. will merge with and into Maduro & Curiel’s Bank NV. As a result, The Windward Islands Bank will continue as a St. Maarten-based branch of Maduro & Curiel’s Bank NV, WIB said in a press statement. “The legal merger of these two organizations fits into our MCB Group’s strategy to remain the number one financial services group in the Dutch Caribbean, by serving and caring about our customers and communities with a commitment to providing innovative and sustainable solutions through our dedicated employees,” WIB stated in its release. “In our ongoing efforts to optimize our services to our clients, please note that this change will have no impact on our relationship with our customers and we will continue offering the same banking products and services as your true partner in progress,” WIB said it is extremely grateful to its clients for their continued trust in the bank and will continue to be of service as customary. Questions about the transfer of the Saba and Statia client portfolio to Maduro and Curiel’s Bank (Bonaire) NV, can be directed to: ESTRANSFER@wib-bank.net.

Effective November 1, WIB’s branch in Statia will continue as a branch of Maduro & Curiel’s Bank (Bonaire) NV. WIB said this transfer is part of its strategy to streamline its bank’s operations in Bonaire, Saba, and Statia and will not bring any significant changes to the relationship with the bank. “WIB’s personal and business clients residing in Saba and Statia will smoothly transfer to Maduro & Curiel’s Bank (Bonaire) NV and can continue counting on the same personal, professional, and dedicated service provided by our Statia branch over the past years,” it was stated in the release. “Our banking products and services will remain unchanged. Additional and more detailed information will be provided directly to all clients of The Windward Islands Bank Ltd. residing in Statia and Saba at the beginning of September.”

WIB said it has proudly been part of the MCB Group of companies headed by Maduro and Curiel’s Bank NV for over 62 years.

