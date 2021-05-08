Welcom new Island Physician: Dr. Willemijn van Leeuwen

The Saba Health Care Foundation is very happy to introduce their new colleague: Island Physician Dr. Willemijn van Leeuwen
Originally from The Netherlands, Dr. Willemijn recently relocated to Saba to work as one of the Island Physicians for at least the next two years.
Dr. Willemijn is a medical doctor with a background in Global Health & Tropical Medicine which means she’s knowledgeable in the fields of clinical care, first-line treatment, and public health. She has worked in different countries such as the Netherlands, India, Suriname, and Sint Maarten.
Welcome to the team Dr. Willemijn!