Wednesday, March 25: Three new coronavirus COVID-19 cases were announced on French side

Three new coronavirus COVID-19 cases were announced on Wednesday by the Préfecture and regional health agency ARS.

One patient is hospitalized and the other two are confined to their homes. No further details were given. The total number of active cases in French St. Martin is now nine.

Five are hospitalized (one in Guadeloupe) and four are at home. Two former patients in St. Martin recovered and were permitted to leave the island. There are still two confirmed cases in St. Barths.

The Daily Herald