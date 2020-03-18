Home / 1-News - offline / Wednesday, March 18: Address from the Island Governor Jonathan Johnson on Covid-19

Wednesday, March 18: Address from the Island Governor Jonathan Johnson on Covid-19

March 18, 2020 Leave a comment

Today, there are no suspected nor confirmed covid-19 infections on Saba.

Since Monday less people have arrived on Saba. Some are in self-quarantine.

From Thursday, March 19 – Thursday, April 9th:

  • All persons arriving on Saba need to go into self-quarantine for 2 weeks;
  • All bars and night clubs will close;
  • Schools, daycare and after-school programs will close;
  • Restaurants will only provide take-outs or deliveries.
  • Cargo services are not expected to be affected;
  • Government services like census and receivers offices will remain open.
  • Garbage collection will continue uninterrupted.
  • Hospital is open for emergency services only.
  • Utilities , banks, gas station, etc. will all continue to remain open.

GIS Saba

 

 

 

Island Council to Bonaire

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by WordPress | Designed by Saba News team
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved