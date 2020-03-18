Wednesday, March 18: Address from the Island Governor Jonathan Johnson on Covid-19

Today, there are no suspected nor confirmed covid-19 infections on Saba.
Since Monday less people have arrived on Saba. Some are in self-quarantine.
From Thursday, March 19 – Thursday, April 9th:
- All persons arriving on Saba need to go into self-quarantine for 2 weeks;
- All bars and night clubs will close;
- Schools, daycare and after-school programs will close;
- Restaurants will only provide take-outs or deliveries.
- Cargo services are not expected to be affected;
- Government services like census and receivers offices will remain open.
- Garbage collection will continue uninterrupted.
- Hospital is open for emergency services only.
- Utilities , banks, gas station, etc. will all continue to remain open.
GIS Saba