Wednesday, March 18: Address from the Island Governor Jonathan Johnson on Covid-19

Today, there are no suspected nor confirmed covid-19 infections on Saba.

Since Monday less people have arrived on Saba. Some are in self-quarantine.

From Thursday, March 19 – Thursday, April 9th:

All persons arriving on Saba need to go into self-quarantine for 2 weeks;

All bars and night clubs will close;

Schools, daycare and after-school programs will close;

Restaurants will only provide take-outs or deliveries.

Cargo services are not expected to be affected;

Government services like census and receivers offices will remain open.

Garbage collection will continue uninterrupted.

Hospital is open for emergency services only.

Utilities , banks, gas station, etc. will all continue to remain open.

GIS Saba