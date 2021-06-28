Webinar “Invest EU programme for the OCTs”

WEBINAR REGISTRATION / LAST DAY TO REGISTER: Wednesday, 30 June 2021

InvestEU is a completely new programme that will become the sole EU source of loans and equity financing for OCTs. Triggering more than €372 billion in additional investment over the period 2021-27, the InvestEU Programme aims to give an additional boost to sustainable investment, innovation and job creation in Europe.

The OCTs do not have a designated financial intermediary, which makes access to the programme comparatively more challenging, therefore the information received from the European Commission will be key to understanding the possibilities for OCTs within InvestEU.

An overview of the programme can be found on our event website, introducing the three main pillars of the programme: InvestEU Fund; InvestEU Portal; InvestEU Advisory Hub.

