Warning concerning self medication in case of suspected Covid-19 infection

The BCFI, the Belgian Centre for Pharmacotherapeutic Information, warns against using NSAIDs in covid-19 patients.

The BCFI thus follows the advice of the French health services, which state that NSAIDs may be a risk factor for worsening the infection. ‘Do not use NSAIDs or acetylsalicy acid (ASA) for fever-infestation in patients with potentially covid-19 (coronavirus infection), BCFI warns. These medicines do not offer any advantage over acetaminophen. ‘If necessary, paracetamol can be used in a dosage of 2 to 3 grams per day’, writes BCFI.

NSAIDs include ibuprofen, better known as brufen, Nurofen or Junifen. Do not use acetylsalicy acid either, with the brand name for example Aspirin.

Paracetamol is allowed

What is allowed is acetaminophen, an example of a brand name is Dafalgan or Perdolan (provided that it is not a combination product with acetylsalicylic acid).

Patients who use chronic NSAIDs should consult with their doctor. Always contact your doctor or pharmacist when asked about the use of medication for yourself or your children.

De Standaard