Verberne new SHS principal

The Sacred Heart Primary School on Saba this summer will have a new principal. Ildefon Verberne will be present at the school on June 1, 2023, and will officially take over from the current principal, Hortence Promes, on July 1, 2023.

Verberne (60) currently lives in the Netherlands and has educational experience in the Dutch Caribbean and has given several pieces of training in Aruba, Curaçao and Bonaire. She has been working in education, as she stated, with “a lot of passion” for over 40 years as a kindergarten teacher, primary and special education teacher, remedial teacher, care coordinator, and director of several primary and special education schools.

Verberne visited Saba and the school earlier this year. She said in an introduction letter to the staff and parents that she was very excited about the school and working on Saba. “The cheerful children, the friendly people, and Saba’s beautiful nature. It made us feel at home.” She said it was always her dream to get a job in the Caribbean. Verberne is married and a mother of six children and nine grandchildren.

Anton Hermans, Executive Director of the SKOSaba/SEF, the foundation under which the two schools on Saba resort, last week informed parents and guardians of the appointment of a new principal. SHS staff was informed before that.

Hermans remarked in his letter to the parents/guardians that Verberne has extensive experience in management in both regular and special education. “We are confident that Mrs. Verberne, together with the staff of SHS, will continue to improve the quality of primary education for our children, education that exceeds the basic quality,” he stated.

SKOSaba/SEF

