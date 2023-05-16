Various diplomas and certificates awarded to fire brigade employees on Saba, St. Eustatius and Bonaire

Every year, employees of the Dutch Caribbean Fire Brigade (BKCN) attend training and educational courses to keep their knowledge and skills up to date.

Four employees from the Saba branch recently successfully completed the driver pump operator training. This training prepares firefighters to drive the fire truck and operate the pumps during firefighting and rescue operations. These diplomas were also awarded on Firefighter’s day, by local commander Every: “It is great to see our firefighters continue to grow and contribute to the safety of our community. I want to encourage them to keep learning and wish them success in their further career within BKCN.”

Employees on St. Eustatius also celebrated International Firefighter’s Day. On this day, a colleague received his diploma for completing the Driver Pump Operator course.

The advancement of personnel is central to BKCN. The commanders want to continue to encourage and motivate their colleagues to keep making strides in their careers.

BKCN

Share this: Print

Email

WhatsApp

Twitter

Facebook

