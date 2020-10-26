Van Raak suggests a referendum on Statia to sense wish for independence

The website Koninkrijk.nu reports that MP Ronald van Raak is of the opinion that the population of St. Eustatius should now press ahead and hold a referendum. The Member of Parliament for the Socialist Party is thus responding to the results of the election of last Wednesday.

There the population opted for a continuation of the old political relations before the Dutch intervention. Clyde van Putten, who is seen by the Netherlands as the man behind the administrative disorder since 2015, drew the most votes as the list pusher for his Progressive Labor Party.

“We must take the results of the elections on St. Eustatius seriously,” says Van Raak. “After the intervention of the Netherlands because of corruption and mismanagement, many people and resources have tried to rebuild the island and win the trust of the population. The results of these elections show that this has failed, a majority of the population longs for the old political situation.

According to the SP, the majority of people on the island have chosen politicians who do not want the island to be part of the Netherlands and who strive for independence.

“We will have to respect that choice. That is why I will ask the Dutch government to organize a referendum on St. Eustatius, to see whether the population actually wants to become independent. ”

