Van Huffelen: PVV’s victory worrisome

Caretaker State Secretary of Kingdom Relations Alexandra van Huffelen finds PVV’s victory in the recent Dutch parliamentary elections worrisome, particularly because of the far-right party’s negative attitude towards the Caribbean parts of the Kingdom of the Netherlands.
Though it is still unclear if the PVV will be able to form a government coalition, Van Huffelen expressed her concerns during a digital press conference after Friday’s Kingdom Council of Ministers RMR.
“Personally, I find it very worrisome that a party that is not particularly fond of the islands has won,” and even gained votes on the islands, the state secretary said.
Van Huffelen also mentioned that a PVV party representative proposed selling the islands on Marktplaats, the Dutch version of eBay. Similarly, the caretaker state secretary expressed her concern regarding the Dutch slavery apology, as the PVV manifesto states that the formal apology must be renounced.
Though she emphasised that both proposals would not receive enough support in the Dutch Second Chamber of Parliament, Van Huffelen believes that these statements demonstrate PVV’s stance when it comes to Caribbean-related issues.
But, stressed the state secretary, she will try her utmost to finalise projects within the kingdom before the new government has been formed. “In other words, I am only extra motivated to, in the time I still have left — and that could take longer than usual — work really hard with the governments and Parliaments of the countries and the public entities and island councils to achieve everything we wish to achieve together.”
