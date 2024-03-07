Van Huffelen: EU must offer more support to overseas territories

TheEuropean Union (EU) must do more to contribute to the development of overseas countries and territories (OCTs), particularly in terms of sustainability and innovation. Caretaker State Secretary of Kingdom Relations Alexandra van Huffelen emphasised this in her speech at the annual high-level meeting of the Forum for Overseas Countries and Territories in Brussels last Thursday. The EU announced that it has allocated additional funds for regional cooperation.
In her speech, Van Huffelen stressed the significant strategic value of the relationship between the EU and the OCTs, especially amid the current global shifts in the world order. “We believe this means that the OCTs represent strategic assets for the international action of the EU and the promotion of its values. They are essential to the influence of the European Union around the globe,” she said.
“We appreciate that the European Union is taking the initiative to provide training and technical assistance for OCTs. However, it is also clear that more action and support is needed. Procedures and regulations are complex and time-consuming. The small governments, with their limited capacities, cannot independently align with the strategic agendas.” Van Huffelen proposed enhancing several measures to combat this issue: providing targeted information to the member states and oversea territories on EU activities in the region; pro-actively involving the OCTs in said activities; and making it easier for them to participate. “And it is of vital importance to aid them in accessing horizontal programmes, such as the LIFE Programme and the Innovation Fund,” she added. The LIFE Programme is the EU’s funding instrument for the environment and climate action.
Van Huffelen believes that last year’s appointment of Special EU Envoy for the Caribbean Netherlands Edison Rijna, who was also present at the forum, is a big step in the right direction, as “his mission is to establish a strong, structural and inclusive collaboration between the BES islands, the European Union, the United Nations and the countries and islands in the region.”
Van Huffelen also called attention to issues that are important for the Caribbean parts of the Kingdom, such as climate and connectivity. Her suggestion: “Let’s connect and make things happen.”
She said the island nations are particularly vulnerable to rising sea levels. “We cannot afford to waste time and should help them face the climate crisis by contributing to energy transition and climate adaptation.”
Another challenge is that of connectivity, Van Huffelen said. “And by that I mean: connectivity in mobility, of people and goods, through water and through the sky. But also connectivity in the digital sense.” She proposed making faster Internet available via new technology and exploring interesting new flying techniques.
The EU announced that it has allocated additional funds for regional cooperation. The EU has allocated 21 million euros for the Caribbean region, with an extra 1.15 million per OCT. Additionally, the islands in the Kingdom of the Netherlands signed financial agreements for EU funding. Aruba secured 14 million euros for E-government development and Bonaire received 4.6 million for waste water management. Previously, Curacao, St. Maarten, Saba and St. Eustatius also received EU funds.
The OCT Forum is held annually and this year’s meeting took place February 26-29. Participants are countries and overseas territories linked to one of the EU member states, representatives of those EU member states, and members of the European Parliament.
The six islands in the Caribbean part of the Kingdom of the Netherlands all have OCT status. They were therefore present in Brussels with their own delegations, as was the EU special envoy for Bonaire, Saba and St. Eustatius. Besides the Netherlands, Member States France and Denmark were also present together with their OCTs. A total of 13 countries (islands) have OCT status.
The Daily Herald.