Vaccinations on BES islands from mid-February

“ Vaccination is expected to start in mid-February in the Caribbean parts of the Netherlands”, writes Minister De Jonge in his letter on the vaccination strategy to the Second Chamber . These are Aruba, Sint-Maarten, Curaçao, Bonaire, Sint-Eustatius, and Saba.

As in the Netherlands, most islands start vaccinating care staff and people over the age of 60. On Saba and Sint-Eustatius, the entire population is likely to be vaccinated at the same time , “given the limited care facilities, the small number of inhabitants and to avoid any waste of the vaccine “.

The two islands are home to about 5,000 people. The vaccine given to the inhabitants will be announced in mid-January. According to the Minister, there will be more clarity on the availability of AstraZeneca and Moderna vaccines.

NOS