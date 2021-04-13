Vacancy: Head of the Public Health department

The Island Government is looking for a

Head of the Public Health department

The context

The Island Government of Saba is known for its stability. It maintains good relations with the Netherlands and facilitates that results are achieved in various domains. Within the organization, people work together on the further development of the island. Our colleagues work on infrastructure (airport, harbor, water management), public works, planning, solid waste collection and processing, tourism, community development, public health, agriculture, HRM, ICT, finance, communication, civil affairs, legal advice, and various policy areas. In total, there are about 180 employees.

The Saba Island Government works on more self-reliance and economic development, focusing on sustainability, accessibility, poverty eradication, and improving life quality. In the recent period, the government has worked on projects such as the renovation of the airport, separation of solid waste (recycling), facilitating of a healthy lifestyle, improvement of social facilities, training and education of civil servants in, among other things, project management and policy writing. And we were successful in keeping Covid off the island for over a year. Presently over 85% of the adult population received a second vaccination, and the island is now moving from containment to mitigation.

The position

The department of Public Health is part of the Public Entity of Saba. The six professionals at this department work on public health, preventative youth health (for instance, baby clinic), health promotion in general, and sports. They also have a leading role in dealing with the covid pandemic. You will work in close cooperation with partners in the health and social domain and other departments within the public entity. Other crucial partners are the island doctors, the schools, and other care professionals on the island. The Public Health Department is actively involved in various aspects in the full range of public health domains; this means that you must take on many other focus areas in which you can act entirely independently.

Your profile

The Public Entity Saba is looking for a manager to further improve the Public health department’s main tasks: to protect, promote and monitor the health of all people on Saba. According to national and international guidelines, you do this within the framework of the Public health act, the Sports and prevention agreement and the Disaster/safety act. Within this framework, together with the commissioner of health and health care professionals, you set out a vision and priorities for the medium- and long-term. You will also be responsible for managing the team and the finances of the department.

What you offer

· You have a Master in Public/Global health and/or are a Public Health doctor

· You have experience in a wide range of public health fields

· You work independently and pro-actively

· You are a networker

· You are flexible, tactful, empathic, and result-oriented

· You have an affinity with cultural diversity

· You have an excellent knowledge of English. Some knowledge of Spanish or Dutch is a bonus

· You are willing to settle on Saba for an extended period

We offer

· A competitive salary based on a 39,5 workweek

· Generous secondary benefits

· A challenging and pioneering role in the future of public health on Saba

· Life on the beautiful and safe island of Saba

· Salary according to government salary scales. This position is evaluated at scale 12, with a basic salary ranging from $ 3,832 through $ 4,893, excluding 15.5% allowances

Procedure

We look forward to receiving your letter of interest and resume (both in English) ultimately May 7th, 2021, at koen.hulshof@sabagov.nl. He is also the person for more information on the position.

The Executive Council Saba