Use of SZW Emergency Regulation during soft lockdown

Many employers in the Caribbean Netherlands make use of the SZW Emergency Regulation for wage costs. Due to the stricter measures on Bonaire, a number of companies now have to close their doors completely and employees can be deployed less than anticipated. Employers can report these or other changes to the SZW unit of RCN.

Employers can make use of the mutation form on the RCN website. For an application for employees who were not previously covered by the arrangement, the employer can use the application form. The SZW unit requests employers to submit changes as much as possible in advance and not afterward. An estimate of the deployment of the personnel is sufficient. Adjustments received before the 17th of October can be factored into the payment at the end of October. If necessary, the October payment can be adjusted for September.

Employers who have not yet made use of the SZW Emergency Regulation but who now have to send employees home, can submit a new application. This also applies to independent entrepreneurs who have less income on a monthly basis than USD 761 (Bonaire), USD 919 (St. Eustatius) or USD 907 (Saba). Employees whose contracts are not renewed due to the measures relating to the corona can call on temporary support from the emergency regulation themselves.

The application forms and conditions for each target group can be found at www.rijksdienstcn.com/covid-19 (under Emergency package Government). Entrepreneurs on Bonaire can contact the Chamber of Commerce for advice via steunloket@KvKbonaire.com. More information about the extension of this arrangement will be announced as soon as possible.

RCN