URGENT public Island Council meeting on December 14th

December 12, 2020 Leave a comment

PUBLIC NOTICE
In accordance with article 18.2 of the WOLBES the Island Governor of the Public Entity Saba hereby invites the general public to VIEW the live stream of a URGENT Public Island Council meeting on the Saba Government Facebook page on Monday December 14th, 2020 at 2:00 pm
The agenda is as follows:
1.    Opening and announcements
2.    Approval of the agenda
3.    Island Council Proposal 2020.9: 1st Budget Amendment 2021
4.    Closing
Sincerely,
The Chairman of the Island Council
J. G. A. Johnson M. Ed.
