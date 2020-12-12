URGENT public Island Council meeting on December 14th

PUBLIC NOTICE
In accordance with article 18.2 of the WOLBES the Island Governor of the Public Entity Saba hereby invites the general public to VIEW the live stream of a URGENT Public Island Council meeting on the Saba Government Facebook page on Monday December 14th, 2020 at 2:00 pm
The agenda is as follows:
1. Opening and announcements
2. Approval of the agenda
3. Island Council Proposal 2020.9: 1st Budget Amendment 2021
4. Closing
Sincerely,
The Chairman of the Island Council
J. G. A. Johnson M. Ed.