URGENT: Community event anniversary Capt. Leo Chance pier postponed to Nov. 13

Due to the inclement weather expected this weekend, the community event to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Capt. Leo Chance pier will be postponed by one week, as a precautionary measure. The new date has been set for Sunday, November 13, and will take place at the same time, from 10:00am-3:00pm.

The public is advised to take note of this change of date and is invited to come to Fort Bay Harbor on November 13 to celebrate that 50 years ago, in 1972, the pier was officially inaugurated by then Minister of Traffic and Transport of the Netherlands Antilles Leo Chance. The official part of the program on November 13 starts at 10:00 am with speeches, the giving of an award of recognition to former harbor master Alva Hassell and the unveiling of a new sign to welcome people to Saba and to the Capt. Leo A.I. Chance pier. There will be food and drinks, and the entertainment will be provided by In the Mix Band and DJ Kevin.

The presentation of an award to the representative of the family of Leo Chance will be held on Tuesday, November 8, which is the official day of the inauguration by then Minister Chance, and this day is also the 90th birthday of Leo Chance. A short documentary with former Commissioner and island historian Will Johnson about the history of Saba’s harbor and transport will be released on November 8.

GIS Saba

