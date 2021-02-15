Upgraded Johan Cruyff Court and Princess Juliana’s Sportsfield ready for use

The Public Entity Saba had the recreational areas, the Johan Cruyff Court, and Princess Juliana’s sportsfield upgraded over the past four months. Saba Roads installed lights at the Johan Cruyff Court and the Public Works Department upgraded Princess Juliana’s Sportsfield with brand new basketball equipment and lined the court.

“We have taken a particular interest in these two spaces as they are currently the only recreational areas where the community can come together to get active. We look forward to seeing everyone make use of the recently upgraded facilities and also the fit park. More improvements to come!” Commissioner Rolando Wilson extends an invite to the on and all to a night of family-friendly fun at the Johan Cruyff Court on Friday, February 19th at 5:00 pm and a 3-on-3 basketball tournament at the Princess Juliana’s Sportsfield on Saturday, February 20th at 6:30 pm.

On Friday, the youth can participate in a fun session of Fit with Lee and a Kick-Run Derby, while the adults play a co-ed softball game, and the night ends with a men’s soccer match, all under the new lights.

https://docs.google.com/…/1FAIpQLSdPI9VKbDw…/viewform… On Saturday, the school netball team will start the night off with an exhibition match. The night continues with the 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament (12 yrs and up). Teams will pay a $15 entry fee and can sign up using this link:

The winners will receive prizes!

Commissioner Wilson also wants to thank the Public Health Department for their work in getting these initiatives started. GIS Saba