Update – Post Arrival Testing for COVID

Since February, we have been making significant changes in our Covid-19 measures based on our vaccination and booster rate and the dominant circulating strain of Covid-19, Omicron. Although the omicron variant is highly transmissible, the hospitalization rate is lower, especially amongst the vaccinated and boostered.
From Thursday, March 17th, as part of our phased scaling down of Covid-19 measures, we will introduce a single Day 4 post-arrival test instead of the current testing on days 2 and 5 for persons traveling to Saba.
GIS Saba