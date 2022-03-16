Update – Post Arrival Testing for COVID

March 16, 2022 Leave a comment

Since February, we have been making significant changes in our Covid-19 measures based on our vaccination and booster rate and the dominant circulating strain of Covid-19, Omicron. Although the omicron variant is highly transmissible, the hospitalization rate is lower, especially amongst the vaccinated and boostered.
From Thursday, March 17th, as part of our phased scaling down of Covid-19 measures, we will introduce a single Day 4 post-arrival test instead of the current testing on days 2 and 5 for persons traveling to Saba.
GIS Saba
Public Island Council meeting of Thursday March 17th is postponed until further notice.
Police report of Wednesday, the 9th of March until Wednesday, the 16th of March 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by Saba News team
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved